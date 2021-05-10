Paris Saint-Germain is the most legendary french soccer club and over the past few years, they have had tremendous success in the Champions League. They also have a massive partnership with the likes of Jordan Brand and it has led to some dope shoes. Silhouettes like the Jordan 1, Jordan 4, and Jordan 6 have all received their own PSG models and now, the Paris Saint-German aesthetics are coming to the Air Jordan 7.

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe mostly has a white base all while the rest of the sneaker has navy blue and red highlights. All of this comes together to create a pretty dope shoe that fans are most certainly going to love. There are plenty of references to PSG throughout, and if you're a collector, this is a pair that should definitely make its way to your radar.

As for the release date, these are expected to drop on Saturday, May 22nd for $215 USD on the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these. Also, stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

