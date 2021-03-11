Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most popular soccer teams in all of Europe and they are easily the most accomplished team in the French league. Over the years, they have turned their partnership with Jordan Brand into an impressive venture that has seen numerous great Air Jordans make their way to the market. Among these silhouettes are the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 6, and now, the Air Jordan 7.

While there have been plenty of teasers for the Air Jordan 7, the official images have finally been revealed. In the images below, you can see that the shoe has a predominantly white leather upper, while the midsole and the tongue are navy blue. Some red is also found throughout the shoe, all while the Jumpman logo is gold. There are plenty of references to Paris Saint-Germain to be found here, and if you're a fan of the team, these are shaping up to be a must-cop.

If you do, indeed, want to get yourself a pair, you will be able to do so as of May 22nd of this year. More details should be on the way soon, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you all informed.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike