Last September, Paris Saint-Germain announced a ground-breaking three-year agreement with Jordan Brand, which included a collection of over 90 performance, training and lifestyle products, such as special edition Air Jordan 1s and Air Jordan 5s.

The PSG x Jordan Brand collection will continue to grow in 2019 and this newly unveiled Air Jordan 6 will reportedly be part of the upcoming drop.

As seen in the latest batch of photos, the exclusive 6s come equipped with a smooth black and grey upper accompanied by "Infrared 23" branding on the lace lock, Jumpman on the tongue and "PANAME" tag handing off the heel pull tab. Additional details include "Paris" and "75" branding on the lace lock and a PSG logo on the heel in place of the traditional Jumpman or "Nike Air" logo.

A release date has not yet been announced but rumors suggest the Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 6 collab will be available in July. Continue scrolling for some additional images while we await official release info.