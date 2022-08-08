Paris Saint-Germain is fresh off of another championship in France. They are one of the most famous soccer teams in all of Europe, and throughout the last few years, they have had a productive relationship with Jordan Brand. Numerous sneaker collaborations have resulted from this partnership, and now, PSG is going to be coming out with its very own Air Jordan 5 Low, which can be found below.

The base color of this shoe is a unique plum hue that has notes of beige and purple. From there, we have some red, white, and blue highlights that help add that French aesthetic. The back of the sneaker has the Paris Saint-Germain logo on it, which is the perfect way to incorporate the team. Once again, Jordan Brand and PSG knock it out of the park, and we're sure fans of the team will approve.

For those who are looking to cop these, they will be officially hitting the market as of September 3rd for a retail price of $200 USD. Platforms like GOAT and Flight Club will be selling these, so you won't be missing out on any pairs. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

