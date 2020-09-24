Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most historic soccer clubs in all of Europe and is certainly the greatest team to come out of France. They have a storied history and this past year, they got to play in their first-ever Champions League Final. While they ultimately lost, there is no denying they earned their spot in the Final. Meanwhile, the team has been spending the last few years with sponsorship from Jordan Brand, which has led to some pretty amazing sneaker collabs, including an upcoming Air Jordan 4.

Today, Jordan Brand dropped the official images of this collab, and as you can see from the images below, the shoe contains a white leather upper while black and Bordeaux highlights grace the rest of the silhouette. It's a unique colorway seeing as the vast majority of PSG collabs have featured black, red, and blue. This time around, we are getting something truly different, which should result in some extra curiosity on the part of sneakerheads.

If you're interested in grabbing these, you will be able to do so as of October 10th for $225 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

