Over the last few years, Jordan Brand has been working with the French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain. This partnership has led to some pretty awesome collabs on shoes like the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, Jordan 6, and even the Air Jordan 1 Low. At the time of writing this article, PSG is currently competing in the Champions League Final against the likes of Bayern Munich. This occasion was as good a time as ever for Nike to come through with some official images of their latest collab which just so happens to be an Air Jordan 4.

For months, this Air Jordan 4 has been teased but now we have the best look yet. As you can see, most of the upper is covered in white leather while burgundy "Bordeaux" highlights can be found on the highlights. There is also some black contrast on the midsole and back heel to bring it all together. We even get PSG branding on the back heel which will certainly appeal to diehard fans of the team.

Based on the post below, it seems as though these will be dropping on September 15th of this year. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.