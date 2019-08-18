This past year, Jordan Brand has been creating some interesting new sneakers and apparel with French soccer team, Paris Saint-Germain. So far, an Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, and Air Jordan 6 has been released using the PSG colors and now, an Air Jordan 1 Low is on the way. We already reported on the official images for the shoe which reveals what the colorway will consist of.

Just like the other shoes in the pack, this model is an all-over black, while white appears on the midsole. From there, a hint of red appears near the back, while a Jumpman-infused Paris Saint-Germain logo is placed onto the back heel. It's a simple shoe that will look good with any outfit and if you're a PSG fan who is in the market for that kind of footwear, then these are the way to go. Thankfully, @j23app came through with the details on how to cop these so none of you soccer fans end up missing out.

If you were hoping to scoop these up, they will be dropping on Tuesday, August 20th for $110 USD through the Nike SNKRS App. They will most likely be relatively limited so don't sleep on release day.