If ever there was a central benefit to quarantine, it was having more time to become immersed in the latest video game tech.

Just days ago, Sony finally announced the long-awaited PlayStation 5, as well as a slew of brand-new video games that will be available exclusively for the new system.

There might not have been any official polling on the matter, but all signs point to deafening approval of the Sony demonstration among consumers, as initial preorders for the PS5 across Sony, Target, GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon all sold out within moments of becoming available.

While many compared the public enthusiasm to that over the Xbox Series X, some might have missed another important way in which the head-to-head products match up.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, already noted for its apparent heft and height, pales in comparison to the reported size of the PS5. The former sits at 11.85 inches tall, 5.94 inches deep, and 5.94 inches wide, a nimble total apparatus when placed against the PS5’s 15.4 inch height, 10.24 inch depth, and 4.09 inch width.

At such grand size, the latter sets a new milestone for the unprecedented combination of size and highly sophisticated technological operations.

Microsoft and Sony have also promoted cheaper versions of their flagship products, (the Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, respectively) both of which come in smaller dimensions that were neither specified nor prioritized as readily as their parent products.

The Xbox Series S and X are scheduled to be released on November 10th. The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are schedule to be released in North America on November 12th and worldwide November 19th.

