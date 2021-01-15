If you still haven't been able to get your hands on Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console, you won't have any luck today because the announced restock sold out immediately after releasing online.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Sony would be restocking the in-demand console the next day. The restock was the first one of this year and, unsurprisingly, every single last one was bought almost instantaneously after they dropped the link on social media. However, don't kick yourself because, even if you clicked the restock link in time, you likely would not have been able to buy the console anyway.

As reported by Hypebeast, the PS5 restock was only available to purchase via Sony Rewards points, costing 56,998 points. Customers were not able to check out using a credit card or any other method of payment. If you had been saving your rewards points for a minute, this was the restock for you.

Hopefully, this is the first of many restocks to come. It's been ridiculously hard for people to come up on a PS5 without paying a reseller. Sony is attempting to keep up with the demand, but it makes sense that they would be having trouble getting to everyone.

Cross your fingers for the next time!

