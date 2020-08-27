Though details on the highly anticipated Playstation 5 have been steadily emerging, one thing that has yet to be confirmed is the official release date. For now, the window of "Holidays 2020" has remained in place, though some rumors have been pointing to a mid-November launch. In any case, the hype surrounding Sony's upcoming console is reaching a feverish pitch, to the point where fans have been clamoring to lock in a pre-order the moment they're physically capable of doing so. Now, it would appear that time is on the horizon, if Sony's new initiative is any indication.

As indicated on the official PlayStation 5 website, Sony has kicked off a new invite-only registration process for U.S. citizens. Those residing in the U.S. can head over to this page to register, though registration does not necessarily guarantee selection. For those curious, the criteria is based "on previous interests and PlayStation activities," and those selected will be sent an email prior to the official pre-order period. Those approved will be able to have the first chance to secure a PS5 console, up to 2 DualSense controllers, up to 2 DualSense charging stations, and more.

At this time, the exclusive offer is only available to those residing in the United States. Unsurprisingly, some have taken issue with Sony's rollout, which seems to leave a vast number of potential buyers in the dark. Especially given how shrouded in secrecy the launch remains, with questions of overall quantity still uncertain. One can only imagine the holiday rush destined to ensue, as dedicated gamers wake up in cold sweats at the thought of those two fear-inducing words: "SOLD OUT."

Are you excited to get your hands on a PS5? And if so -- are you anxious about how all of this is playing out?

