Matters of backward compatibility are important for the gaming community, and luckily, the PlayStation 5 appears to have that base covered. And while many games have already been confirmed for the transition, hopeful gamers have been wondering whether their trusty PS4 DualShock controllers will be able to make the transition to the next generation. After all, Sony has already unveiled the DualSense, and it stands to reason that many of the upcoming games will have features tailored around the latest technology.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Luckily, it would appear that the PS4 controller will be compatible with the PlayStation 5, although there is a catch. It will only be functional on older games, and PS5 games will require the DualSense controller. Sony addressed as much in a recent statement, stating that "We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller."

At this stage, Sony has yet to unveil the PlayStation 5's release date, though we do know a fair bit about the upcoming game lineup -- one that includes such titles as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more. Check out Sony's full blog post below, and sound off -- will you be maneuvering to secure the PS5 on launch day?

[via]