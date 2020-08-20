Protoje & Wiz Khalifa Croon About Their Love Of Weed On "A Vibe"

When you've got a weed-laced banger, there are a few people that you can go to for help. Obviously, Snoop Dogg is a pretty popular pick. Berner is also a marijuana mogul, making for a feature that would be a no-brainer. However, the go-to weed rapper right now, and for the last decade, has been Wiz Khalifa.

Grammy-nominated Jamaican artist Protoje knew when he made his new single, "A Vibe," that he needed to get the Pittsburgh rapper on it.

"When I first did this song, I honestly knew that I would not have put it out without Wiz being on it," says Protoje about his new song. "I was a super fan of his Kush & Orange Juice mixtape. From then, I always wanted to sing a song about Marijuana and how it helps maintain my mood at times.”

With that said, Protoje reached out to Wiz and got a verse back, dropping the song as part of his upcoming album In Search of Lost Time, which releases next week.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

I got a joint, you got a lighter, let's roll one

And we ain't smoking no half, we want the whole one

You ain't always gotta pay, I'll let you hold one

Some people say you shouldn't cough, but that's no fun