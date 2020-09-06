President Donald Trump continues to face backlash for his alleged comments regarding war veterans that resurfaced, earlier this week. The President was met with a crowd of protesters on his way to golf, Saturday morning.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty Images

Awaiting Trump at his own course, Trump National Golf Club, was a crowd of protesters holding signs reading "coward," "traitor," "TRE45ON," and more. "US War Dead Are Heros Not Losers," another sign read.

The uproar follows a report from The Atheltic that claims, in 2018, Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery blaming the weather. He said secret service refused to transport him due to the heavy rain. This was reportedly not actually the case. Trump apparently remarked “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers," at the time. He also allegedly referred to the fallen soldiers as "suckers."

Trump adamantly denied the reports posting a statement on Twitter regarding the accusation:

I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was given by our Country, had to be approved by me, as President, & I did so without hesitation or complaint. Quite the contrary, I felt it was well deserved. I even sent Air Force One to bring his body, in casket, from Arizona to Washington. It was my honor to do so. Also, I never called John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!

