Eric Holder Jr. is standing trial in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the murder of legendary West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle. Laying out their opening statements, prosecutors revealed several new horrific details regarding the killing.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney explained that after shooting Nipsey in a Crenshaw parking lot outside of his clothing store, Holder walked over and kicked him in the head, remarking verbally "You're through."



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

McKinney argues that the kicking to the head shows it was a personal attack by Holder rather than a heat-of-the-moment action, according to TMZ.

A key part of the prosecution's presentation of the killing rests on gang culture and the issues of “snitching” and “respect.”

“Respect is everything. Reputation is everything. It’s a different play on respect than you’re used to,” McKinney explained to the court. "It’s kind of a perverse definition of respect … a lot of blood has been shed, not only in that gang, but in gangs across the county, over this concept of respect.”

Officials claim that both Hussle and Holder were affiliated with the Rollin’ 60s gang in South Los Angeles.

L.A. County Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen has defended Holder by stating that his client may have struggled with mental health issues.

Holder is facing charges of one count of murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of attempted murder as two other people were injured during the shooting. He faces a life sentence if convicted but would eventually be eligible for parole.

[Via]