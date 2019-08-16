The depravity of R. Kelly literally knows no bounds. As his ongoing trial continues (once again without his presence), TMZ has provided a little bit of additional insight into the prosecution's angle. As it happens, they appear to be holding onto some damning evidence, accusing Kelly of transporting underage girls across state lines, all while leaving a trackable paper trail in his wake. Apparently, prosecutors have amassed their fair share of receipts, as it were. Some of them, as detailed by the publication, include as follows: birth certificates, hotel bills, Uber receipts, medical records, flight records, and more.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Apparently, they hold possession of a receipt placing Kelly and one of his underage companions at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, as well as the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, and Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood Resort. While this in itself might not be enough to seal the deal, TMZ claims that the prosecutors are looking to nab him over Mann Act violations: in which one cannot transport another person across state lines for the purpose of illegal sexual favors.

It's unclear if and when R. Kelly will be brought down, or what will be the nail in his proverbial coffin, but the walls appear to be closing in at a rapid pace. Be sure to stay tuned for more developments on the Trial of R. Kelly, even if he doesn't plan on showing up.

