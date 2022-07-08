It was bad news for Gunna and his legal team today (July 7) after they learned the rapper would remain incarcerated. We previously reported that Gunna, who has been accused of several gang-affiliated infractions in the RICO case stacked against YSL, was denied bond once again. Over two dozen people were named in the damning indictment, but all the while, both Young Thug and Gunna have insisted that they are not a part of any criminal organization.

It is reported that Gunna will remain incarcerated until January 2023 when his trial begins, and following the news, more information has been shared regarding an alleged incident behind bars.



Ari Perilstein / Stringer / Getty Images

According to WSBTV, a nurse was allegedly caught attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail on behalf of the rapper. The incident was said to have occurred back in May, and during the confrontation, the nurse reportedly was found with "a bag full of marijuana and cocaine." A deputy approached her about the alleged drugs and the outlet stated the nurse "took off."

During his bond hearing, prosecutors told a judge that a portion of those drugs was for Gunna. The judge also reportedly contested that if Gunna was to be released, there is a possibility that he would intimidate witnesses. His attorneys have reportedly denied the accusations.

As fans and celebrities support the "Free Gunna," Free YSL," and "Free Thug" movements, a new photo of Gunna has been shared by DJ Akademiks. Check that out below.

[via]