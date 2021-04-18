The Chicago prosecutor who claimed that 13-year-old that Adam Toledo was holding a firearm when he was fatally shot by police, has been placed on leave.

Earlier this week, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office defended the prosecutor by saying that he "failed to fully inform himself" before the court hearing.

“An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court,” the spokesperson said. “Errors like that cannot happen and this has been addressed with the individual involved. The video speaks for itself."



Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Sarah Sinovic, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor, confirmed to The Hill that he was placed on leave.

“In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy,” Sinovic said. “We have put that individual on leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter."

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body-cam footage of the killing, Thursday, that showed Toledo had dropped the weapon and surrendered before officer Eric Stillman fired one shot into his chest.

Following the release of the footage, and in wake of Daunte Wright's recent death, the Derek Chauvin trial, and the countless killings committed by police officers, protests erupted.

[Via]