Propain Unleashes New Project "It Ain't Safe Outside"

Propain released his last project, In Case We Never Speak Again in 2019. He followed it up in 2020 with the release of a Chopped-Not-Slopped version with the assistance of DJ Slim K. The Houston MC did continue to feed the streets new singles such as "Kill Me" ft. OTB Fastlane and "Heart To Heart." Today, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, It Ain't Safe Outside. Laced up with 12 tracks in total, the Houston MC brings the essence of his city to the forefront of the project. Sauce Walka and Peso Peso slide through on the tracklist, along with other MCs from the area. Lil Keke, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Big Pokey, Lil Flip, and Z-Ro all appear alongside Propain on "Way Too Fly."

Peep the project below.