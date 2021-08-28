Project Youngin Drops Off "Love Don't Love Nobody"

Florida's Project Youngin has kept a steady stream of music on deck throughout the pandemic. Though things have fully opened up, the rapper's delivered a slew of new music over the past few years and he continued to gain momentum. This week, he returned with another track titled, "Love Don't Love Nobody." His melodic delivery strikes pain over chilling piano keys as he details death and heartbreak. "Married to the street but even she ain't treat me right/ Get real in that field, everyday you risk your life," he raps on the track.

Project Youngin is still riding high off of the release of January's Bigger Blessings featuring Pooh Shiesty, Hotboii, and more.

Check out his latest single, "Love Don't Love Nobody"

Quotable Lyrics

So much pain in my body, man the shit cuts deep

All these tears from my body, people lost in the streets

If I wasn't who I was, would they be true to me?

'Cause I do shit for people, I know they wouldn't do for me

