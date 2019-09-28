Project Youngin Brings His Bars To HNHH

Project Youngin has been putting in work since he first stepped on the scene, releasing plenty of mixtapes and attention-grabbing collaborations with the likes of Lil Baby and Quando Rando. Coming out of Tampa Bay, which hasn't been the most fertile of breeding grounds for hip hop stars, Project Youngin has to work overtime to put his city on the map. In an interview with DJ Smallz, when asked why no major artists have come out of Tampa specifically (despite many hailing from Florida), Project Youngin provided a confident and appropriate answer. "I can't answer that question for you. I could just tell you, I'm out here working and grinding and I'm gonna be the first to break that barrier. I can't speak on other people," he said.

This hustling mentality can be heard in his music, including the freestyle he recently laid down at our New York offices. On a menacing beat, Project Youngin comes across as equally brash. He spits several bars that draw connections between dicks and glocks, eventually leading to a point where he cracks himself up and has to call it quits. But in the brief period of his rapping beforehand, he proved what he had to.

Quotable Lyrics

I got a million dollar flip phone, no ringtone

My n****s go to jail, I make bail

Bitch, I'm the one they lean on

Ain't never stressing, biggest blesssing, that's my theme song