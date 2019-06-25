mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Project Youngin & Foolio Join Forces For Collaborative Effort "Project 6"

Aron A.
June 25, 2019 15:40
Project 6
Project Youngin & Foolio

Project Youngin and Foolio join forces on their new collaborative project.


Project Youngin and Foolio have shown their chemistry on wax on a few occasions but they locked in the studio for their joint project, Project 6. The two rappers kicked the campaign off earlier this year and last week, they blessed fans with the release of "Run Deep." Their new project runs for 13 tracks with a sole feature coming from LPB Poody who appears on "Snap Mode." 

Both Project Youngin and Foolio have been making a serious amount of noise in the past year or so. Foolio teamed up with Zaytoven for their joint project, 6toven. Project Youngin blessed fans with his project Project Swift which includes appearances from Quando Rondo and Trapboy Freddy.

Peep Project Youngin and Foolio's joint project, Project 6 below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. 

