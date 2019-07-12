Project Pat Links Up With Young Dolph & Key Glock For "CheezNDope"

Memphis has spawned some of the dopest talents in hip-hop. Project Pat is among one of the city's most influential names in hip-hop. Along with Three 6 Mafia, the impact from them is still heard in music today. Pat's still been putting out a serious amount of music and made a few guest appearances on some big albums. He appeared on 21 Savage's i am > i was and most recently, linked up with Dev Hynes on Blood Orange's "Gold Teeth" with Gangsta Boo. Now, he teams up with two Memphis artists for his latest record.

Project Pat makes that cross-generational Memphis connect with his latest record, "CheezNDope." With assistance from Key Glock and Young Dolph, the three rappers deliver a fire record while putting on for their city.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Burglar bars on every window on the house

Ain't nothing in here but a scale & a couch

Narcotics ridin' down the street, oh shit

I grabbed the money, went and threw it over the fence

