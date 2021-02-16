As you may know already, Colin Kaepernick is currently working on a six-part Netflix special on his life directed by acclaimed producer Ava DuVernay. The description for the pro-athlete turned activist's upcoming Colin in Black & White Netflix limited series currently reads that, "the drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explores Kaepernick's high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist." Unfortunately, however, TMZ reports that TV production on the special was forced to take extra security measures after being threatened by the Proud Boys.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hearst

According to sources from TMZ, the publication has learned that the anti-Black Lives Matter group was planning a protest at a location shoot last week. While the demonstration never came to fruition, it made cast and crew nervous in terms of the lengths the group could go to disrupt production. Two production assistants on set also claim that a suspicious phone call was made to the production office in the past week.

Netflix recently announced the production of the forthcoming limited drama series that will produce "meaningful insight" into Kaepernick's formative years, centering around his time in high school. Jaden Michael will star as a teenage Colin Kaepernick in the short series.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay said last June. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports, and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

[via]