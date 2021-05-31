Winners Circle producer Turn Me Up Josh has reportedly passed away. The news was confirmed by Lil Durk, London On Da Track, London Jae, and others who are publicly grieving on social media. Josh had been working closely with Lil Durk and Lil Baby on their upcoming collaborative album, teasing that he might have production credits on every single song.

"Rip turnmeupjosh smh," wrote Durkio on Twitter, mourning the loss of yet another one of his close collaborators. There isn't much information known about the cause of death.

According to the Winners Circle website, Turn Me Up Josh worked with artists including Drake, Nipsey Hussle, King Von, DaBaby, Kehlani, and more. Most recently, he received a gold plaque for Lil Durk's album Just Cause Y'all Waited 2. He also worked with Durk on The Voice. The four-time Grammy Award nominee will be remembered by fans for his standout piano-trap production style, as well as his incredible engineering on Durk's projects.

Josh began his ascent to production superstardom after engineering Migos' hit record "Versace." He was also behind the boards for Drake and Lil Durk's hit "Laugh Now Cry Later." His signature producer tag has been heard at the beginning of dozens of rap hits and Turn Me Up Josh will be missed by the entire hip-hop community.

Rest in peace, Turn Me Up Josh.



