Producer Dy Krazy Releases Project Featuring Gunna, Chief Keef, G Herbo & More

Noah C
December 28, 2019 15:48
Dy Went Krazy
Dy Krazy

Dy most certainly went Krazy.


A familiar producer tag is very powerful. When it's placed at the beginning of a song, either by being loudly dropped or tucked beneath other noises, it heralds that something spectacular is about to happen. In the case that you know and love the producer, it's comforting to know with certainty that when you hear the tag, a spectacular beat will follow. Dy Krazy is one of those reliable producers who gives you a rush whenever you hear Future mutter his name at the top of a track. You feel it when you turn on either Future and Young Thug's "Patek Water" or "Sup Mate". 

While Future and Young Thug are two of Dy Krazy's most frequent and well-known collaborators, the Atlanta-based producer called on other friends to appear on his new project, Dy Went Krazy. Several featured artists hail from Dy's hometown of Chicago, like Chief Keef, Bump J, G Herbo and Lil Durk. Others come from his current place of residence, like Gunna and Yung Mal. The tape showcases his knack for finely-crafted and sinister-sounding trap beats while giving a tasting palette of some of the scene's most exciting voices. 

Speaking of G Herbo, he also released a project this week, Sessions

