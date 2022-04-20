Producer Bandplay's parents passed away in a tragic double homicide in Columbia, TN this week. Police said they discovered the bodies of 56-year-old Christopher Gaines and 51-year-old Katrina Gaines at their home on Monday morning after they were "brutally" stabbed by their 27-year-old son Demondra Gaines.

"The Columbia Police Department is aggressively investigating the tragic double-homicide,” Captain Jeremy Haywood said during a Tuesday morning press conference, the Columbia Herald reports. “Investigators worked throughout the night processing the crime scene and developing leads in this case. Evidence recovered from this crime scene proves the death of Christopher and Katrina Gaines to be the result of a brutal stabbing attack on the couple and that their 27-year-old son, Demondra Gaines, is responsible for this attack upon these two individuals.”

Police have not disclosed a motive. They said two children, aged 2 and 3, were at the home at the time of the murder. Both children were unharmed and back in the care of their parents, Haywood said. However, he did not reveal the relationship the children had with the victims or the suspect.

Demondra Gaines was initially described as a person of interest in the case. He's now facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault resulting in death. Gaines also faces a charge for the theft of a motor vehicle. Haywood said that Gaines left the scene in a black 2018 Nissan Altima which belonged to his mother.

"Demondra Gains should be considered armed and dangerous and members of the public are encouraged not to individually approach Mr. Gaines if they see him," Haywood said at the time, adding that Gaines does not have a criminal record, nor have police been called to the residence before.

On Tuesday night, police said he was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Police said they found Gaines at a motel with the stolen Nissan Altima.

Bandplay, who gained prominence for his work with Key Glock and Young Dolph, shared a screenshot of the article including a photo of Christopher and Katrina Gaines along with a broken heart. Reddit user u/LanaWaynaPac pointed out that Bandplay also confirmed the passing of his father and step-mother before asking anyone who has seen his brother to contact him.





