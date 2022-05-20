Fans of the late Prodigy have been missing his catalog deeply. Unless you had physical discs or downloaded his tapes during the mixtape era, the majority of his albums have been removed from streaming services. However, that changed today. P's entire catalog returned to DSPs after his estate and his former associates came to a solution following a years-long dispute.



All three installments of H.N.I.C., 2012's The Bumpy Johnson Album, 2013's Albert Einstein with The Alchemist, 2014's Young Rollin Stoned with Boogz Boogetz, and 2017's Hegelian Dialectic (The Book Of Revelation)are now available on streaming services. Previously, only Return Of The Mac and Product Of The 80s were available.

The news came after his estate inked a management deal with The NorthStar Group's L. Londell McMillan and a distribution deal through Warner Music Group's ADA imprint. This also helped launch the release of a new album from P, due out later this year. Per Billboard The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine will arrive this year with the first single, "You Will See," dropping on June 10th. A third installment in the Hegelian Dialectic series titled The Book Of The Dead will arrive in 2023.

"We are extremely thankful to all the fans for understanding the circumstances that our family had to professionally control at a time of grief, and for the kind words of encouragement we received from many of you,” a rep for the estate said. “We would also like to thank the community of hip-hop artists who came together to help us assemble Prodigy’s last projects. The music belongs to all of you and we are glad we can make it available again and forever.”

