Prodigy Shares New Single "You Will See"

It's been five years since the death of Prodigy, and the late Mobb Deep member left behind a ton of music. However, we haven't heard much of it since his passing.

Today, the estate of Prodigy delivered the first single from his forthcoming project, The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. "You Will See" is a perfect reminder of Prodigy's lyrical prowess and the hunger that he carried throughout the latter years of his career.

"Five years ago our family suffered an immense loss. The music that Prodigy left behind is extremely precious to all of us. We felt the need and responsibility to hold on to it until we had the proper foundation to complete what he was working on and release it to the world. We hope his fans will enjoy and support our efforts as we move forward with this very personal and emotional process. ‘You Will See’ a treasure of new music from Prodigy, no doubt indeed," a statement from his estate reads.

Quotable Lyrics

We gettin' real, real nice over here

Super shootin' stars, get it poppin' no fear

My serpent in a dress, legendary fresh

Military sex, diamond in the flesh