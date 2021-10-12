mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Problem Shares New Playlist "Smoke Break"

October 12, 2021
Smoke Break
Problem

Problem unveils a brand new four-song playlist featuring Snoop Dogg.


West Coast staple Problem has been making some serious power moves. Along with his partnership with Burb, he's brought some brand new music to accompany the Coffee & Kush cannabis products. This week, the rapper returned with a brand new four-track EP titled, Smoke Break. The new project brings forth collaborations alongside Airplane James, who appears on "Lionel Richy," and Snoop Dogg, who joins Problem for the previously released single, "Dim My Light." Spoon also links up with the West Coast MC for the "Just Outside" remix

His last release, Coffee Break was meant to fuel the morning's while his latest EP is meant to coast to in the afternoons. Both are meant to build anticipation for Problem's upcoming project, Coffee & Kush - The Finale -- the final installment in the series.

Check out the latest project from Problem below. 

