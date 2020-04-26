Problem Samples Issa Rae's Cocky Acceptance Speech On "G Sh*t"

Problem leaves the humility at the door to rep real "G Sh*t" on his new track. Bearing a stripped-down and almost spoken-form flow, Problem details just what defines "G sh*t" on the aptly-titled track. As he spits over a simple snap-beat accentuated with some female vocals, the rapper takes his time describing his rags-to-riches story, in no hurry to arrive at his less-than-humble destination. Taking an abrupt pause about three quarters of the way through, Problem picks up right where he left off to continue spitting about his reality on the closing bridge, letting the track slowly fade out.

However, he concludes with a sample of Issa Rae's comedic acceptance speech for the Emerging Entrepreneur Award at the 2019 Women In Film Annual Gala, in which she mimicked the "cocky" attitude that many rappers adopt in their music. The line he decided to include was Issa jokingly saying, "And to everybody who claims to have helped me get here, okay and?" Check out "G Sh*t" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My mama told me I was gon' be this

F*ck all that fake humble sh*t I be postin'

You either choose or be chosen

So don't move with emotion

Just move how you supposed to

Keep your plans real close

Keep your crew even closer