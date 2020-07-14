Problem Releases Star-Studded "Don't Be Mad At Me" Remix With Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg

The beat on "Don't Be Mad At Me" is hard as hell so we're not surprised at all as to why a variety of rappers would want to jump on the track. Compton's Problem has found success with the cut, grabbing Freddie Gibbs and Snoop Dogg for the official remix this week.

Starting off with a verse from Gangsta Gibbs, Problem jumps in for his effortless flow on the chorus before jumping into his verse, also hammered out with his casual delivery. Snoop Dogg appears earlier on, bringing some memorable lines to the table and adding onto the pretty stellar mash-up.

The trio of stars put aside their egos to make amends with their queens, planting themselves as charmers the entire way.

Problem spoke about the collaboration, saying, "Freddie has been my dawg since we first started. He was on Mollywood 1 & 3. Snoop is a king. Any time he grants me with his presence, I honor it. I appreciate what these two bring to the game. And it was fun taking them out of their element."

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm tired of sayin' sorry for the same shit

Damn near lost my queen, fucking 'round with that lame bitch

Ashamed of myself 'cause I shamed you

Good or bad, right or wrong, we always bang through

The BS or we went out the ES

You wanna buy the mall, I'ma let her no PS

Cars, purses, diamonds, VS

Real ghetto love, two steppin' at the GS