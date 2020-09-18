mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Problem Releases "Coffee & Kush, Vol. 2" With Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, Jack Harlow, Jay Rock, & More

Alex Zidel
September 18, 2020 12:34
Coffee & Kush, Vol. 2
Problem

Problem is back with Volume 2 of his "Coffee & Kush" tape, featuring Snoop Dogg, Jay Rock, Jack Harlow, Freddie Gibbs, and more.


Problem is a staple in West Coast hip-hop. The 35-year-old Compton rapper recently released his Coffee & Kush project and, given its success, he decided to re-up with a second volume, dropping it last night.

With eleven new tracks, including the "Don't Be Mad At Me" remix with Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs, as well as more music with Jack Harlow, Jay Rock, Tyrese, Spoon, and more.

It also includes some thoughtful interludes along the way, preaching how marijuana has helped Problem and his collaborators to think of a world that they do not see directly in front of them.

"Coffee is the grind, let us teach the youth and watch everything align," says a woman at the end of the third song.

Listen to the brand new project below and let us know your favorite track.

Tracklist:

1. KEEP YA HEAD
2. FLORENCE
3. JUST OUTSIDE
4. LIFE LESSONS
5. YOU DON'T HAVE TO WAIT ON ME (feat. Tyrese)
6. HOLD ON
7. FAMILY TIES 2
8. NOTHIN (feat. Jack Harlow & Jay Rock)
9. NOTHING BUT LOVE
10. EASTER NIGHT (feat. Terrace Martin, Daphne, & Spoon)
11. DON'T BE MAD AT ME (feat. Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg) [Remix]

