Problem Drops Off 4-Track EP "Coffee Break"

Problem has been putting in work over the past two years. Last year, he announced a partnership deal with Vancouver cannabis brand Burb and kept his foot on the neck of the rap game with the release of Coffee & Kush Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. They were two perfectly curated EPs for the morning wake & bake.

Now, he's back with another four-track project for you to smoke out to titled, Coffee Break. The short EP has a run-time of 10 minutes and includes remixes to "Go Time" and "G-Shit." Though the features are kept to a minimum, he does team up with Dom Kennedy for "Taking All Fades."

Make sure you check out Problem's new EP Coffee Break below and let us know your favorite track on the project.