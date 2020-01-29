Reports confirm the former "Quantico" star is in final negotiations to enter "The Matrix" saga.
While it was definitely unfortunate to hear last week that Hugo Weaving won't be reprising his iconic role as villain Agent Smith in the upcoming Matrix 4 film, it's looking like the franchise has just nabbed another Hollywood sensation. Reports are now saying that actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the latest to join what's shaping up to be a star-studded cast.
As Priyanka herself is no stranger to action-packed roles — her breakout performance as Alex Parrish in the ABC series Quantico is a perfect example — it comes as no surprise that she'd be scouted to enter The Matrix as The Wachowskis embarks on the next chapter in their hit sci-fi saga. Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, the wifey of pop star Nick Jonas is said to be in the final stages of accepting an as-yet-unconfirmed role in the movie, which given her drop-dead gorgeous looks could be a successor to the role of Persephone played by Monica Bellucci in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Of course, it's more than likely a completely new role, which we'll find out soon enough when more official details arise from the highly-anticipated sequel.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins returning cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith (possibly!) alongside newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for The Matrix 4. Watch this classic clip from the series below and let us know your thoughts on the film's latest casting over in the comments: