While it was definitely unfortunate to hear last week that Hugo Weaving won't be reprising his iconic role as villain Agent Smith in the upcoming Matrix 4 film, it's looking like the franchise has just nabbed another Hollywood sensation. Reports are now saying that actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the latest to join what's shaping up to be a star-studded cast.

As Priyanka herself is no stranger to action-packed roles — her breakout performance as Alex Parrish in the ABC series Quantico is a perfect example — it comes as no surprise that she'd be scouted to enter The Matrix as The Wachowskis embarks on the next chapter in their hit sci-fi saga. Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, the wifey of pop star Nick Jonas is said to be in the final stages of accepting an as-yet-unconfirmed role in the movie, which given her drop-dead gorgeous looks could be a successor to the role of Persephone played by Monica Bellucci in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Of course, it's more than likely a completely new role, which we'll find out soon enough when more official details arise from the highly-anticipated sequel.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins returning cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith (possibly!) alongside newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for The Matrix 4. Watch this classic clip from the series below and let us know your thoughts on the film's latest casting over in the comments: