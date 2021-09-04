Priya Ragu Releases New Project "damnshestamil"

Swiss-Tamil R&B singer Priya Ragu has been one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in the genre. In the past year and some change, she's delivered several promising singles that have earned praise on BBC Radio 1 and British Vogue, among other publications, as the European market began to take note of her unique sound.

This week, she made a formal introduction with the release of her debut mixtape, damnshestamil. The 10-song EP merges her penchant for smooth R&B melodies, with elements of hip-hop, electronic, and more importantly, the sounds of traditional Tamil music including samples from Kollywood films.

Laced with nine songs and one bonus track, Priya Ragu's new project is definitely a vibe for this Labor Day weekend. Check it out below.