Privaledge Steps Outside Of The Box On "The Missing Piece"

Philadelphia is home to some revered spitters. From artists like Meek, Freeway, and Memphis Bleek, there's a strong lineage of rappers who've always emphasized bars. Privaledge is no different but even as he expands his sound, he makes sure that he's maintaining his bars at the forefront. The rapper returned with his latest offering, The Missing Piece earlier today which finds him keeping his pen sharp while stepping outside of his immediate comfort zone with R&B sounds.

"I like to be versatile and discuss different topics in my music and with this project I wanted to give people an insight on relationship issues, break ups and old flames," Priv told HNHH in an exclusive quote. "These are things we all go through, I wanted my fans to hear my take on them. I also feel like this sound is the perfect fit for this time of the year. It’s important to me to switch up the sound that way all my music doesn’t sound the same.