Privaledge Maintains That He's The "Most Consistent"

Aron A.
December 23, 2020 15:02
Most Consistent
Privaledge

Privaledge drops off his latest project.


Privaledge really hasn't taken a break over the course of the past year. 2020, in particular, it felt like he had much more to prove to the rap game. His hunger was relevant on each release as he continued sharpening his sword with each bar.

This week, the rapper came through with presumably his final offering of 2020, Most Consistent. The title is fitting, considering that he hasn't missed once this year, the new project serves as his sixth EP of the year. Priv's latest offering is a four songs in length that showcase the rapper's effortless skills. With no features attached to the project, Priv offers a different vibe on each song with production hailing from Baceface and Dark Justice, as well as Chris Dowling and Lee on the Beats.

 

