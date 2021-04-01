mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Princess Nokia Talks Her Sh*t On "It's Not My Fault"

Aron A.
March 31, 2021 20:39
Princess Nokia pays homage to OnlyFans on her latest single.


OnlyFans became a pop-cultural phenomenon last year, just as the pandemic hit. Though the platform already brought in tons of content creators onto their platform, it also became a useful resource for many who were out of work. Despite the criticism, there's evidently enough people who are bringing in big bucks from the number of subscribers they're racking in.

On Friday, Princess Nokia delivered a definitive anthem for the platform with her latest single, "It's Not My Fault." Accompanied with a Jennifer Lopez-inspired visual, Nokia delivers a bass-heavy record with a chant-like hook to empower all the ladies getting their guap off of the Internet. 

"This video was inspired by jlo breakout video “If you had my love”. Thank you for Jennifer for your endless inspiration, and iconic career. Words could never say how much I love your work and legacy.Thank you Paul Hunter for giving us your blessing to recreate this beautiful piece of art," she said of the visual. 

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Now I’m posing for the camera
Thats designer on pajamas
Big luted I got the hammer
My poster is in the slammer

