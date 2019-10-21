Princess Nokia is ushering in her feature film debut with her newest Agelfsih film. Written and directed by Peter Lee, the film stars Nokia as one-half of a young couple in the Bronx who fall in love during the summer of 1993.

The film itself also features Jimi Stanton and is scheduled to premiere on November 14th at Washington Heights' United Palace prior to a November 19th digital release.

“I loved sharing this experience with Peter Lee and the incredible team of women who made this film possible,” Princess Nokia said in a statement in regard tot he new project. “I’m really grateful to have someone believe in me so much, and believe in this talent—not just my name or the idea of me. He respected me, he respected New York and the importance of bringing these Latino characters alive respectively and accurately. Which has truly meant the world to me.”

The new film arrives shortly after Princess Nokia made her return to the music scene with her thoughtfully-crafted "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" track and accompanying video. Prior to that, his last full-length output was last year's Girl Cried Red.