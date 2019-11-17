mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Princess Nokia Shares New "Balenciaga" Track

Milca P.
November 16, 2019 20:29
111 Views
21
0
CoverCover

Balenciaga
Princess Nokia

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Princess Nokia debuts NSFW "Balenciaga" video.


Princess Nokia has dropped off her newest track, "Balenciaga," offering a lyrical argument against social media's ills. On the track, Nika makes a case against dressing for "likes," and promotes the act of dressing for oneself. She even takes things a step further by literally shedding off layers of designer in an accompanying NSFW clip.

“This song is about the fun I’ve always had taking designer concepts and recreating them with imagination and personality,” Nokia revelaed in a statement. “It’s about weird, off-kilter fashion and the blurred lines between fashion and style. It’s not anti-designer at all…it’s just a song about practicality and comfortability with one’s self. It’s about non-conformity and not taking fashion too seriously. The underlying theme I realized was about not caring what people think and dressing for yourself.”

Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

Sketchers lookin' like Balenciaga
Thrift clothes lookin' like the Prada
Whole fit lit, it cost me nada
Bitches always talkin', I give them all nada

Princess Nokia
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  0
  111
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Princess Nokia new music Songs new song nsfw
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Princess Nokia Shares New "Balenciaga" Track
21
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject