Princess Nokia Returns With Yung Baby Tate-Assisted Track "Boys Are From Mars"

Princess Nokia has built quite the fanbase over the last few years thanks to some dope projects and a consistent change in styles. From New York rap to pop-punk, Princess Nokia has been able to push boundaries and with each new song, fans are excited to see what they will bring next. In her latest song, Nokia links up with Yung Baby Tate for a catchy pop-rap anthem called "Boys Are From Mars" that plays off of the infamous phrase "boys are from Mars, girls are from Venus."

With this track, both artists deliver some braggadocios lyrics all while lamenting about the men in their lives that always seem to disappoint them. It's a subject matter that fits both artist's styles well, and their voices truly shine here from start to finish.

You can stream the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Boy, get out of my way

I'm not the one, not the two, with my heart, you do not play

You was puttin' on a show, you was never gonna stay

So I took my UFO and I went up on my way