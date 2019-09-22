Princess Nokia Is Miss "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" In Her Latest

Princess Nokia is back and in updated form.

This time around, the Nuyorican artist returns with her "Sugar Honey Iced Tea "(S.H.I.T.)" cut.

In a clip attached to the new song, Nokia is joined by Maliibu Miitch as the duo make their presence known at a pageant. The artist attributed the new clip to her upbringing in New York City ball culture as she hijacks the pageant to win the ultimate prize as "Miss S.H.I.T."

Last year, Nokia dropped off her A Girl Cried Red effort and returns properly with "Sugar Honey Iced Tea."

Get into the new creation down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Sugar honey iced tea

These bitches don't like me

These bitches wanna fight me

And doin' shit just to spite me