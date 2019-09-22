mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Princess Nokia Is Miss "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" In Her Latest

Milca P.
September 21, 2019 23:23
89 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Sugar Honey Iced Tea
Princess Nokia

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP


Princess Nokia is back and in updated form.

This time around, the Nuyorican artist returns with her "Sugar Honey Iced Tea "(S.H.I.T.)" cut.

In a clip attached to the new song, Nokia is joined by Maliibu Miitch as the duo make their presence known at a pageant. The artist attributed the new clip to her upbringing in New York City ball culture as she hijacks the pageant to win the ultimate prize as "Miss S.H.I.T."

Last year, Nokia dropped off her A Girl Cried Red effort and returns properly with "Sugar Honey Iced Tea."

Get into the new creation down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Sugar honey iced tea
These bitches don't like me
These bitches wanna fight me
And doin' shit just to spite me

Princess Nokia
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  89
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Princess Nokia new music Songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Princess Nokia Is Miss "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" In Her Latest
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject