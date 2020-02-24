Princess Nokia Indulges In Her Vengeful Side On "Practice"

In a clever and impressive move, Princess Nokia announced today that she will be dropping TWO albums on Wednesday (Feb. 26). Each project was previewed today with their own respective singles. While the Bronx native didn't provide many details in this big reveal, it appears that both of these albums will be exploring distinct themes, sounds and moods.

"Practice" belongs to Everything Sucks, the cover of which shows an edgy Princess Nokia miserably posing for a school portrait. The character she channels on the cover of Everything Beautiful is goofy and spirited. "Green Eggs & Ham", the single associated with the latter album, reflects this image. She sings in the tone of someone giving a tutorial to children. The instrumental is equally buoyant, sprinkled with claps and bursts of cheer.

"Practice" sits on the opposite end of the spectrum. It features a minimalist trap beat over which Princess Nokia raps with a disaffected delivery. She's bored of being overlooked and she's bored of the performative cycles excepted of artists in the music industry.

Quotable Lyrics

You know Princess be the moodboard

You know Princess be the mood for

Industry bitches who wanna be different

You still selling pop, who the fuck is you kidding