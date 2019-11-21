Princess Nokia Goes Fully Nude In NSFW "Balenciaga" Video

Princess Nokia's "Balenciaga" video has the rapper in her birthday suit.

New York rapper Princess Nokia is as daring as she's ever been in her brand new video for "Balenciaga." The 27-year-old has opened eyes across the nation, selling out shows and becoming somewhat of an underground hero in some circles. Her previous releases have all fared well but last week's "Balenciaga" is possibly the most eye-catching.

The recording artist is no stranger to utilizing the effects of shock value to boost her brand, once singing about her "little t*tties and fat belly" in "Tomboy." Going along with the lyrical content of her new single, the songstress takes to the streets rocking a dripped-out fit full of designer goods. However, she's not stunting for the hype. She would much rather pull up in some thrift clothes that look like Prada. So, instead of spending the entirety of the clip in her expensive display, she takes off the pieces one by one and ends up completely nude.

The blurring isn't necessarily all too effective so, if you're at work or school, make sure to watch this when you get back home. There's your warning; this is very NSFW.

