Princess Nokia Channels Dr. Seuss For "Green Eggs & Ham"

27-year-old rapper Princess Nokia has been working her ass off as of late, seemingly crafting an insane addition to her catalogue as she has just announced that, on February 26, she will be releasing not one but TWO ALBUMS.

The singer/songwriter emerged from the shadows today, following up from the success of "Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T)," dropping a doublet of singles with "Green Eggs & Ham" and "Practice." We're highlighting the Dr. Seuss-inspired former today, which includes a number of bold bars trashing the police in addition to lyrics about her breakfast that morning. Clearly, the rapper was feeling eclectic in the studio.

The two songs have differing vibes, which could lay out the blueprint to the two albums releasing in a number of days. Watch the music video for "Green Eggs & Ham" below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Swing till it's dark

Hit the block

Run from cops

Don't get knocked

By these opps

Fuck these cops

Fuck these cops

Fuck these cops