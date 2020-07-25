mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Princess Nokia Brings It Back To Classic 90s Cartoons On "Cynthia"

Aron A.
July 25, 2020 13:23
Cynthia
Princess Nokia
Produced by A Lau & Tony Seltzer

Princess Nokia teams up with Tony Seltzer and A Lau for "Cynthia."


With a name like Princess Nokia, it's only right that she brings us through some nostalgia every so often. The singer recently teamed up with Tony Seltzer and A Lau for her new song, "Cynthia." A Lau and Tony Seltzer head to Nokia's world where trap drums and the stars meet. Her airy vocals are hypnotizing, though she dives in and out of rap flows throughout the track to keep things exciting. The mention of "Cynthia" is, in fact, a reference to the Rugrats. Perhaps that would mean that Princess Nokia is Angelica in the sense of the song. "Pull your head off like the Cynthia doll," she sings on the verse. 

Princess Nokia's had a pretty busy year already. Prior to the rona kicking in, she dropped her third and fourth album on the same day at the end February. 

Check her new track out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I don't make mistakes, I don't play with fakes
Bitch get out my face, bitch get out my way
Prince, I'm purple rain, yeah I'm purple rain

