Princess Love and Ray J's unscripted, honest conversation with each other will be revealed to the world this weekend, and in the latest sneak peak, the betrayed wife declares that she does not love him anymore. The former couple's tumultuous relationship has been the subject of plenty of conversation ever since Princess publicly called Ray J out for allegedly leaving her and their daughter stranded in Vegas while she was eight months pregnant to party with escorts. The two of them are reportedly no longer living together and simply focused on raising their two kids, Melody and Epik; however, they will be putting all their issues out on the table in an unstaged, taped conversation that will air on Zeus Network as a limited series.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In The Conversation: Ray J & Princess Love, the estranged husband and wife will sit across from each other and attempt to work out their problems without the interference of producers, therapists, or hosts. Prior previews of the series have shown Princess accusing Ray J of "abandoning" her in Vegas and telling him she "doesn't respect" him. In the latest sneak peak, Princess goes even further.

"I lost a lot of love for you," she tells him. "You’re not a protector.” Princess storms off after Ray allegedly won't let her speak, and proceeds to tell the cameras how she truly feels. "I don’t want to be with him anymore," she declares through her tears. "And it's like, I don’t love him anymore." The Conversation: Ray J & Princess Love premieres this Sunday, March 15th on Zeus Network.