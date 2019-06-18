The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place last night in Santa Monica, inviting some of the most beloved and recognized stars in the game right now. The show was hosted by Zachary Levi who started things off with a joke that didn't sit so well with Ray J's wife, Princess Love. When introducing some of the guests who were in attendance, Zachary shouted Ray J and his wife.

“And, of course, America’s other sweetheart Ray J, from Love & Hip Hop, is here,” Zachary told the audience. “Although I’m sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman.”

The camera panned to Princess Love who threw up her two middle fingers to the camera, clearly not impressed with the reference to Ray J's sex tape with Kim Kardashian. “I had to,” Zachary added. “I’m sorry. It was collectively a great idea.”



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“The person I am now is not who I was in the past,” Ray previously stated in an Instagram video about his time with Kim.

“I need y’all to give me a chance to grow and to love and to respect the people I’m with without trying to slander my name, please. God is working, and obviously, the devil is trying to work, too, but it will not happen. I will not let that happen, y’all. I love my wife and I have nothing but respect for everybody out there, past and present.