Ray J and Princess Love had "One Wish" – to reconcile their marriage – but new documents obtained by Radar Online reveal that won't be happening.

After the famous couple made headlines by reuniting for this year's BET Awards where they got up close and personal and seemed happier than ever, the 37-year-old reality star has requested that the court set a trial date to fight over divorce, visitation, child custody, child support, spousal support, division of property, and attorney fees.

Princess Love and Ray J at the 2022 BET Awards -- Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When fans saw the couple take on the red carpet together again last month, it was speculated that their third attempt at divorce would be dismissed, but clearly, that's not the case.

Ray J was the one who initially requested the split in October of 2021; the couple filed twice in the past before that, though both cases were dismissed before they could be finalized.

In the documents, the "Sexy Can I" singer listed the date of marriage as August 12, 2016, and put the date of separation as "TBD." It's also worth noting that he checked a box requesting that Princess' right to spousal support be terminated and that the pair signed a premarital agreement.

Ray J is demanding all of his earnings from before and during the marriage as well as after their split be awarded to him.

His ex responded by demanding joint legal and physical custody of their two children; she also requested spousal support, despite the singer's own request.





In the past, Princess Love has been open about her desire to reconcile with the father of her children. "You never know. The door is always open. We love each other but when you stop trying you have to do what you have to do," she allegedly told a photographer at LAX.

"I don’t know what I want but when someone keeps filing for divorce you have to give them what they want."

Check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

