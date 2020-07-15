Maybe someone is having a change of heart. We've watched as Ray J and Princess Love have put their marital problems on display for the world to see whether it be on reality television or social media. Things took a downturn last year after Princess Love accused Ray J of abandoning both her and their daughter in Las Vegas while Princess was eight-months-pregnant. She claims her husband wanted to party with strippers and escorts, and since that time, things have gotten progressively worse for the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood couple.



Back in May, Princess made things official when she filed for divorce, however, she may have changed her mind. According to a report by PEOPLE, on July 6, Princess filed paperwork requesting a dismissal of the divorce. While the Norwoods have aired out their personal business on shows like The Conversation, it seems as if the news of reconciliation has been kept under wraps for the time being.

It was just back in December during their separation that they welcome their second child into the world, a son named Epik. Ray J has never faltered in saying that he wants to keep his family together, so we're sure he's doing all that he can to make sure that happens.

